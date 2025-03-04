AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions: EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response. built by HarfangLab. Core capabilities include Endpoint detection and response for Windows and Linux, Endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities, YARA and Sigma rule-based threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.