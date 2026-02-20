AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Coro Cybersecurity: Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine. built by Coro Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for all security modules, Single endpoint agent for multiple security functions, Next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.