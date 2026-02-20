AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..

Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.