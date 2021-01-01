AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.