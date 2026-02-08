AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

DeepTempo: AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM). built by DeepTempo. Core capabilities include Deep learning foundation model (LogLM) for threat detection, Real-time behavioral analysis of operational activity, Early-stage attack detection across kill chain phases..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.