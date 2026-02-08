AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.