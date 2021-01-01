Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. DeepKeep for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need DeepKeep for AI Agents because it's the only platform that enforces real-time policy on agent behavior before damage happens, not after logs are analyzed. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset inventory through incident prevention, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis of MCP server interactions that other security stacks simply ignore. Skip this if your agents are isolated in sandbox environments or you're still in pilot phase; DeepKeep assumes agents are already in production making decisions that affect your systems and data.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs DeepKeep for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. DeepKeep for AI Agents differentiates with AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. DeepKeep for AI Agents is developed by DeepKeep founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and DeepKeep for AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox