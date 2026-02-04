Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Axcient x360Recover: BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Direct-to-Cloud backup without appliances, Appliance-based deployment with BYOD option, Chain-free backup technology for long-term retention..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.