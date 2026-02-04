Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.