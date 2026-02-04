Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Cloud is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
IT teams running Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace at mid-market scale need x360Cloud primarily for its AirGap immutable backup, which stops ransomware from destroying your production and backup copies simultaneously. Multiple daily backups with automated verification and flat-fee pooled storage mean you're not guessing whether recovery will actually work when you need it. Skip this if your organization demands unified backup across SaaS, on-premises databases, and infrastructure VMs; x360Cloud stays focused on collaboration platforms and won't replace your broader backup strategy.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Axcient x360Cloud for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Axcient x360Cloud differentiates with Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Cloud is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup integrates with Google Workspace, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi and 1 more. Axcient x360Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Axcient x360Cloud serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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