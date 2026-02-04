Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Cloud is a commercial backup as a service tool by Axcient. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
IT teams running Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace at mid-market scale need x360Cloud primarily for its AirGap immutable backup, which stops ransomware from destroying your production and backup copies simultaneously. Multiple daily backups with automated verification and flat-fee pooled storage mean you're not guessing whether recovery will actually work when you need it. Skip this if your organization demands unified backup across SaaS, on-premises databases, and infrastructure VMs; x360Cloud stays focused on collaboration platforms and won't replace your broader backup strategy.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Axcient x360Cloud for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Axcient x360Cloud differentiates with Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Axcient x360Cloud is developed by Axcient. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Axcient x360Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Axcient x360Cloud serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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