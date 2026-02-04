Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Axcient x360Cloud: Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data. built by Axcient. Core capabilities include Automated backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications, SmartSearch full-text search across backed up data including email attachments, AirGap technology for ransomware and deletion protection..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.