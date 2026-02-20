Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahope is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ahope. OWASP Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting mobile and desktop endpoints across hybrid environments should consider Ahope's Device Shield and V-Spacer Desktop for their ability to enforce hard isolation without requiring organizations to rebuild their infrastructure. The platform's strength in authentication and access control (PR.AA) plus device-level monitoring (DE.CM) means you're getting preventive enforcement where it matters most on endpoints that leave your network constantly. Skip this if you need mature threat intelligence feeds, formal SOC2 certification, or a vendor with significant North American presence and support footprint; Ahope's smaller team and Asia-Pacific base mean longer incident response windows for Western enterprises.
Security teams building external attack surface inventories on tight budgets should start with OWASP Amass; it maps networks and discovers assets using open-source intelligence faster than manual reconnaissance and costs nothing to deploy. The tool's 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained community validation across Fortune 500 deployments. Skip Amass if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API integrations with your existing EASM platform, or hands-off automation; it requires manual tuning and operator skill to extract signal from the noise it generates.
Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Ahope vs OWASP Amass for your mobile app security needs.
Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..
OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahope is developed by Ahope. OWASP Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahope and OWASP Amass serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Key differences: Ahope is Commercial while OWASP Amass is Free, OWASP Amass is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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