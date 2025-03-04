Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Trend Micro Vision One is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Trend Micro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads should consider Trend Micro Vision One for its automated workload discovery and container-native detection capabilities that eliminate blind spots in AWS and multicloud environments. The platform covers all seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions listed here, but its real strength sits in DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get strong detection and analysis; incident response automation is present but less polished than vendors who've built response workflows from the ground up. Skip this if your team lacks the maturity to tune and act on detection alerts quickly, or if you're consolidating on a single XDR vendor and need equally capable SIEM integration.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs Trend Micro Vision One for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
Trend Micro Vision One: XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, Endpoint detection and response capabilities, Virtual patching for unpatched vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. Trend Micro Vision One differentiates with Extended detection and response across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, Endpoint detection and response capabilities, Virtual patching for unpatched vulnerabilities.
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. Trend Micro Vision One is developed by Trend Micro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR and Trend Micro Vision One serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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