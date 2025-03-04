AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Trend Micro Vision One: XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, Endpoint detection and response capabilities, Virtual patching for unpatched vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.