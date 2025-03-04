AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM: AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Unified SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities on single platform, Automated threat detection with 10,000+ detections and 2,600+ analytics models, AI-driven automated triage and guided response actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.