Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR is a commercial security information and event management tool by UTMStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security ops teams managing hybrid infrastructure with OT/ICS environments will find AhnLab PLUS Platform's cross-domain threat prevention and automated incident response particularly valuable; its AI-driven detection covers endpoint, network, and cloud simultaneously, addressing the fragmentation most teams face. The platform scores across seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in the Detect and Respond categories. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native workload segmentation or you need deeper SOAR integration with your existing ticketing systems; AhnLab optimizes for the organization managing physical and virtual assets together, not pure cloud-first deployments.
SMB and mid-market security teams with limited budgets and small SOCs should start here; UTMStack bundles SIEM, XDR, and vulnerability scanning without the per-seat licensing that makes enterprise platforms prohibitive. Open source architecture plus hybrid deployment means you're not locked into cloud costs or vendor infrastructure lock-in, and the 30+ billion threat intelligence data points feed real-time correlation across logs, endpoints, and network traffic. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response orchestration or deep forensics capabilities; UTMStack prioritizes detection and initial response over the investigation depth that enterprise IR teams require.
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab PLUS Platform vs UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..
UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR: Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response. built by UTMStack. Core capabilities include Real-time log collection and correlation, Automated incident response with predefined and custom actions, Vulnerability scanning with active and passive detection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab PLUS Platform differentiates with AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response. UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR differentiates with Real-time log collection and correlation, Automated incident response with predefined and custom actions, Vulnerability scanning with active and passive detection.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is developed by AhnLab. UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR is developed by UTMStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab PLUS Platform and UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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