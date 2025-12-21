AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..

UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR: Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response. built by UTMStack. Core capabilities include Real-time log collection and correlation, Automated incident response with predefined and custom actions, Vulnerability scanning with active and passive detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.