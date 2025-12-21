AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..

Upstream Platform: Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-based architecture, Data ingestion and normalization from automotive data streams, Live digital twin profiling of vehicles and IoT devices..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.