Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Upstream Platform is a commercial cps protection tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security ops teams managing hybrid infrastructure with OT/ICS environments will find AhnLab PLUS Platform's cross-domain threat prevention and automated incident response particularly valuable; its AI-driven detection covers endpoint, network, and cloud simultaneously, addressing the fragmentation most teams face. The platform scores across seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in the Detect and Respond categories. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native workload segmentation or you need deeper SOAR integration with your existing ticketing systems; AhnLab optimizes for the organization managing physical and virtual assets together, not pure cloud-first deployments.
Enterprise security teams protecting connected vehicle fleets and IoT ecosystems should evaluate Upstream Platform, where its agentless cloud architecture and live digital twin profiling catch anomalies that traditional endpoint XDR misses entirely. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and anomaly detection (NIST DE.CM and DE.AE) is paired with AI-assisted investigation that actually reduces triage time; managed SOC services are included at enterprise tier. Skip this if your threat model is primarily laptop and server endpoints; Upstream's value proposition collapses outside automotive and smart mobility contexts.
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab PLUS Platform vs Upstream Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..
Upstream Platform: Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-based architecture, Data ingestion and normalization from automotive data streams, Live digital twin profiling of vehicles and IoT devices..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab PLUS Platform differentiates with AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response. Upstream Platform differentiates with Agentless cloud-based architecture, Data ingestion and normalization from automotive data streams, Live digital twin profiling of vehicles and IoT devices.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is developed by AhnLab. Upstream Platform is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab PLUS Platform and Upstream Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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