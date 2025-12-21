AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

ThreatSTOP IP Defense: Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches. built by ThreatSTOP. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence updates from hundreds of sources, Integration with firewalls, routers, switches, load balancers, and IDPS, Over 600 customizable security policies..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.