Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
MSPs and mid-market security teams without a 24/7 SOC should start here; SonicSentry MXDR's strength is cross-surface visibility that actually works, correlating endpoint, cloud, and network signals instead of treating them as separate streams. The $1M cyber warranty bundled with SonicWall infrastructure and monthly contracts with no lock-in remove friction for cost-conscious buyers evaluating their first managed detection service. Skip this if you need deep forensic recovery capabilities; SonicSentry prioritizes continuous monitoring and threat hunting over incident remediation workflows, which means you'll still own the recovery work after their analysts hand off findings.
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
24/7 SOC monitoring and response service for MSPs across endpoints, cloud, network
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) vs SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR for your managed detection and response needs.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR: 24/7 SOC monitoring and response service for MSPs across endpoints, cloud, network. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring and response, Proactive threat hunting, Cross-surface data correlation via XDR platform..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) differentiates with Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations. SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR differentiates with 24/7 SOC monitoring and response, Proactive threat hunting, Cross-surface data correlation via XDR platform.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is developed by AhnLab. SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR is developed by SonicWall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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