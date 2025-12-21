AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Defendify Detection & Response: 24/7 managed detection, response, and threat alerting platform for organizations. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response with real-time attack containment, Cybersecurity expert-assisted threat identification and response, Cyber Incident Response Plan creation and team enablement..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.