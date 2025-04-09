N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Defendify Detection & Response: 24/7 managed detection, response, and threat alerting platform for organizations. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response with real-time attack containment, Cybersecurity expert-assisted threat identification and response, Cyber Incident Response Plan creation and team enablement..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.