AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware: EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR. built by TeamT5. Core capabilities include APT threat hunting, Ransomware prevention, Continuous monitoring..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.