1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware: EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR. built by TeamT5. Core capabilities include APT threat hunting, Ransomware prevention, Continuous monitoring..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.