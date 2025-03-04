AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware. built by Kaspersky. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware and anti-malware protection, File, web, and mail threat protection, Application, web, and device controls..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.