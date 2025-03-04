Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Kaspersky. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations: Entry-level EDR & endpoint protection for SMBs against ransomware & malware. built by Kaspersky. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware and anti-malware protection, File, web, and mail threat protection, Application, web, and device controls..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations differentiates with Anti-ransomware and anti-malware protection, File, web, and mail threat protection, Application, web, and device controls.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations is developed by Kaspersky. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR and Kaspersky Next EDR Foundations serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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