AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery: AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.