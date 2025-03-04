Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Halcyon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting ransomware will see immediate value in Halcyon's encryption key capture and recovery capability, which turns a destructive attack into a data restoration problem instead of a ransom negotiation. The platform's kernel-level BYOVD protection and EDR tampering detection close attack vectors that commodity EDR solutions leave open, and its 24/7 managed response service removes the burden of staffing ransomware incident response in-house. Organizations already heavy on detection tooling but light on recovery orchestration should know this is where Halcyon genuinely differentiates; it's not a replacement for your XDR, it's the recovery layer that XDR alone cannot provide.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery: AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery differentiates with AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery is developed by Halcyon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR and Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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