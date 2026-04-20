Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Halcyon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting ransomware will see immediate value in Halcyon's encryption key capture and recovery capability, which turns a destructive attack into a data restoration problem instead of a ransom negotiation. The platform's kernel-level BYOVD protection and EDR tampering detection close attack vectors that commodity EDR solutions leave open, and its 24/7 managed response service removes the burden of staffing ransomware incident response in-house. Organizations already heavy on detection tooling but light on recovery orchestration should know this is where Halcyon genuinely differentiates; it's not a replacement for your XDR, it's the recovery layer that XDR alone cannot provide.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery: AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery differentiates with AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery is developed by Halcyon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai and Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention, Data Exfiltration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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