1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery: AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.