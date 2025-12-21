Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a commercial cps protection tool by AhnLab. TXOne Portable Inspector is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting manufacturing or critical infrastructure will find AhnLab CPS PLUS valuable for its unidirectional data diode capability and portable endpoint scanning, which work in air-gapped or severely restricted OT networks where standard agents fail. The platform covers 10 of 23 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in asset identification, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis across IT and OT together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience post-breach; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and detection over response coordination, and the Asia-Pacific vendor presence means longer support latencies for North American teams.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams with air-gapped ICS networks need TXOne Portable Inspector because it scans and remediates malware on disconnected devices without requiring agent installation, which eliminates the deployment friction that kills most OT security tools. The USB form factor with LED status indicators works in environments where you cannot push software, and the central console logs findings for compliance reporting against supply chain risk frameworks. Skip this if your operational technology is already networked and you need continuous monitoring; Portable Inspector is a periodic scan tool, not a real-time detection platform.
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab CPS PLUS vs TXOne Portable Inspector for your cps protection needs.
AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..
TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab CPS PLUS differentiates with OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security. TXOne Portable Inspector differentiates with Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is developed by AhnLab. TXOne Portable Inspector is developed by TXOne Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab CPS PLUS and TXOne Portable Inspector serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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