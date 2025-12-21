AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..

Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.