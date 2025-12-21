Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a commercial cps protection tool by AhnLab. Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting manufacturing or critical infrastructure will find AhnLab CPS PLUS valuable for its unidirectional data diode capability and portable endpoint scanning, which work in air-gapped or severely restricted OT networks where standard agents fail. The platform covers 10 of 23 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in asset identification, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis across IT and OT together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience post-breach; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and detection over response coordination, and the Asia-Pacific vendor presence means longer support latencies for North American teams.
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab CPS PLUS vs Aikido Attack for your cps protection needs.
AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab CPS PLUS differentiates with OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security. Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab CPS PLUS and Aikido Attack serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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