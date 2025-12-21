Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Connect PLUS is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in AhnLab Connect PLUS because its SOAR automation cuts investigation time by automating the tedious playbook work that bleeds analyst hours. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and analysis are genuinely mature; you get AI-driven threat correlation across multiple domains plus native integrations that actually work without API gymnastics. Skip this if your incident response workflow is already optimized or you're locked into a different SOAR vendor; AhnLab's strength is consolidating fragmented detection sources, not replacing a mature response process.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Connect PLUS vs Wazuh for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab Connect PLUS: Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Connect PLUS differentiates with Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
AhnLab Connect PLUS and Wazuh serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Key differences: AhnLab Connect PLUS is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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