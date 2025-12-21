AhnLab Connect PLUS: Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration..

Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.