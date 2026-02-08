Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.