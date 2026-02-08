Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Wazuh for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
Agentic SOC and Wazuh serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Key differences: Agentic SOC is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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