Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Wazuh for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Wazuh integrates with VirusTotal, TheHive, PagerDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Wazuh serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Key differences: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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