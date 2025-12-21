Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. AWS Cloud Security is a free cloud-native application protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will find AhnLab Cloud strongest for asset discovery and compliance mapping across AWS, Azure, and on-premises environments simultaneously. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's asset management and platform security functions with equal depth, meaning you get both inventory accuracy and runtime protection rather than one at the expense of the other. Skip this if your primary need is incident response automation or forensic depth; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and operational hygiene over post-breach investigation tooling.
Teams already committed to AWS and seeking native compliance automation will find AWS Cloud Security's tight integration with native services and IAM controls hard to replicate elsewhere. The tool covers AWS-specific compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC 2 without additional licensing, and Identity Center integration eliminates separate access management overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple clouds or you need threat detection capabilities; AWS Cloud Security prioritizes compliance posture and configuration audit over active threat hunting.
Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud vs AWS Cloud Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud: Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Cloud infrastructure construction, Cloud operations management, Cloud security management..
AWS Cloud Security: AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Cloud and AWS Cloud Security serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Key differences: AhnLab Cloud is Commercial while AWS Cloud Security is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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