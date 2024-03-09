AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..

Bitdefender Security for AWS: Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Hosted scanning services with offloaded scanning to dedicated servers, Pay-as-you-grow usage-based licensing, Multi-OS support for Windows Server and Linux distributions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.