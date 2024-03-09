AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs Aqua Security Runtime Protection for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox