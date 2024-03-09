AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox