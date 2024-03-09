AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Alibaba Cloud Security Center is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running workloads across Alibaba Cloud and hybrid environments will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Security Center because it's the only platform that unifies CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and SIEM detection from a single console without forcing agent deployment everywhere. The 700+ CSPM checks across 70+ cloud services and 380+ threat detection models built on MITRE ATT&CK give you real coverage depth for cloud-native risk. Skip this if your organization is locked into AWS or Azure exclusively; Alibaba's strength is regional coverage and multi-cloud parity, not beating point solutions in any single function like vulnerability remediation or incident response automation.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs Alibaba Cloud Security Center for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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