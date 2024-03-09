AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..

Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.