Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab AhnLab EPP is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AhnLab. AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Windows-heavy environments will get solid value from AhnLab AhnLab EPP for its single-agent architecture that actually reduces deployment friction compared to bolting together separate EDR and anti-malware tools. The zero-trust endpoint assessment capability and integrated patch management score well against NIST PR.PS and DE.CM, cutting down the number of separate consoles your ops team has to monitor. Skip this if you need deep incident forensics and response automation; AhnLab's strengths are in prevention and real-time detection, not the RS.AN post-breach investigation tooling that larger enterprises typically demand.
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab AhnLab EPP vs AVG AntiVirus FREE for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AhnLab AhnLab EPP: Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Unified console for managing multiple endpoint security controls, Single agent architecture for all integrated security tools, Centralized rule and policy enforcement across security controls..
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab AhnLab EPP differentiates with Unified console for managing multiple endpoint security controls, Single agent architecture for all integrated security tools, Centralized rule and policy enforcement across security controls. AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection.
AhnLab AhnLab EPP is developed by AhnLab. AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab AhnLab EPP and AVG AntiVirus FREE serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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