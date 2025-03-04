AhnLab AhnLab EPP: Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Unified console for managing multiple endpoint security controls, Single agent architecture for all integrated security tools, Centralized rule and policy enforcement across security controls..

AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.