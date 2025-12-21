Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams responding to suspected APT breaches need AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스for its ability to reconstruct attack timelines and trace data exfiltration paths that most internal teams cannot execute alone. The service covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI functions through root cause analysis and deleted data recovery, combining agent-based forensics with detailed remediation guidance. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response capabilities in-house or lacks the budget for hybrid managed forensics; A-FIRST is designed as a surge capacity service, not a replacement for a dedicated IR team. Incident responders and forensic investigators who need fast Chrome artifact extraction during live incident triage should reach for ChromeFreak; it pulls history, downloads, bookmarks, and cookies across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single tool, eliminating the manual parsing that burns time on containment calls. The zero-cost open source model (70 GitHub stars, actively maintained) means you can deploy it immediately without procurement friction. Skip this if you need deep browser state reconstruction, carving of unallocated space, or timeline correlation with system events; ChromeFreak is a focused extraction tool, not a full forensic suite.