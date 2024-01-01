Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Lattix Trust Fabric is a commercial encryption tool by Lattix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building zero-trust architectures where data moves across untrusted networks will find Lattix Trust Fabric's immutable ledger and policy-carrying data format genuinely useful; policy enforcement doesn't break when network connectivity does. The post-quantum hybrid encryption and air-gapped deployment mode cover PR.DS and PR.IR across supply chain scenarios where competitors require constant cloud callback. Skip this if your priority is continuous monitoring and threat detection; Lattix tilts toward access control and data integrity over anomaly detection.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Composable zero-trust platform unifying policy, lineage, PQ encryption, and P2P mesh.
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Lattix Trust Fabric for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Lattix Trust Fabric: Composable zero-trust platform unifying policy, lineage, PQ encryption, and P2P mesh. built by Lattix. Core capabilities include ABAC-based zero-trust policy authoring and enforcement via ZT-Policy, Immutable Fabric ledger for tamper-evident policy and data lineage anchoring, Trusted Data Format (TDF) for portable, policy-carrying data protection..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Lattix Trust Fabric differentiates with ABAC-based zero-trust policy authoring and enforcement via ZT-Policy, Immutable Fabric ledger for tamper-evident policy and data lineage anchoring, Trusted Data Format (TDF) for portable, policy-carrying data protection.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Lattix Trust Fabric is developed by Lattix founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus integrates with Azure Active Directory, Google, Apple, Okta, Microsoft. Lattix Trust Fabric integrates with Onedrive, Sharepoint, Entra, Box, Google Drive and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agilicus and Lattix Trust Fabric serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover Zero Trust Architecture, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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