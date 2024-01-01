Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Lattix Trust Fabric: Composable zero-trust platform unifying policy, lineage, PQ encryption, and P2P mesh. built by Lattix. Core capabilities include ABAC-based zero-trust policy authoring and enforcement via ZT-Policy, Immutable Fabric ledger for tamper-evident policy and data lineage anchoring, Trusted Data Format (TDF) for portable, policy-carrying data protection..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.