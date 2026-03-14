Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.

Elisity Microsegmentation Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying identity-based network access control will get the most from Elisity Microsegmentation Platform because it ties segmentation decisions directly to user and service identity rather than static IP rules, reducing both the blast radius of lateral movement and the operational overhead of maintaining network policies at scale. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.IR strongly, meaning it handles both access enforcement and resilient architecture design, though it prioritizes access control over continuous anomaly detection compared to tools that emphasize DE.CM capabilities. Skip this if your organization needs deep behavioral analytics or has minimal identity infrastructure in place; Elisity assumes mature identity hygiene and enforcement readiness.