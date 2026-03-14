Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Elisity Microsegmentation Platform is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Elisity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying identity-based network access control will get the most from Elisity Microsegmentation Platform because it ties segmentation decisions directly to user and service identity rather than static IP rules, reducing both the blast radius of lateral movement and the operational overhead of maintaining network policies at scale. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.IR strongly, meaning it handles both access enforcement and resilient architecture design, though it prioritizes access control over continuous anomaly detection compared to tools that emphasize DE.CM capabilities. Skip this if your organization needs deep behavioral analytics or has minimal identity infrastructure in place; Elisity assumes mature identity hygiene and enforcement readiness.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Elisity Microsegmentation Platform for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform: Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control. built by Elisity..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Elisity Microsegmentation Platform is developed by Elisity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Elisity Microsegmentation Platform serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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