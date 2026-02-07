SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it.