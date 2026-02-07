AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AgileBlue. Android Vulnerability Test Suite is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it.
Android Vulnerability Test Suite
Mobile security teams and penetration testers auditing Android attack surfaces will find Android Vulnerability Test Suite invaluable for mapping device-level security gaps before they become incidents; the free price point means you can run it across your entire fleet without negotiating licenses. With 1,027 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested enough that findings are actionable rather than theoretical. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or compliance reporting integration; this is a discovery and assessment tool, not an enforcement platform.
Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning vs Android Vulnerability Test Suite for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..
Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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