A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..

AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.