AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

ConnectSecure Risk Assessment: Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Asset identification and vulnerability discovery, Active Directory summary with user access levels, Company risk score with letter grade evaluation..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.