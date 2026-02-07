Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. ConnectSecure Risk Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
MSPs managing multiple SMB and mid-market clients need ConnectSecure Risk Assessment to baseline client risk without deploying separate tools per account; the agent-based and external scanning dual approach means you actually see what's there, not just what's connected to your management plane. The platform's Active Directory visibility plus end-of-life detection covers the gap most MSPs ignore until a breach happens. Skip this if you're an enterprise building your own risk orchestration layer; ConnectSecure is built for MSPs who need fast, repeatable assessments across dozens of environments, not the customization large teams demand.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs ConnectSecure Risk Assessment for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
ConnectSecure Risk Assessment: Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Asset identification and vulnerability discovery, Active Directory summary with user access levels, Company risk score with letter grade evaluation..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. ConnectSecure Risk Assessment differentiates with Asset identification and vulnerability discovery, Active Directory summary with user access levels, Company risk score with letter grade evaluation.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. ConnectSecure Risk Assessment is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and ConnectSecure Risk Assessment serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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