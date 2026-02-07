Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. Axio Assessment is a commercial risk assessment tool by Axio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in assessment sprawl across NIST, ISO, and custom frameworks will find their footing with Axio Assessment because it actually consolidates control mapping instead of forcing parallel spreadsheets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, which means you're getting organizational context and risk strategy alignment baked in, not bolted on afterward. Skip this if your shop runs lean on compliance overhead or treats assessments as a once-yearly checkbox exercise; Axio's value compounds only when you're managing assessments across multiple departments and frameworks simultaneously.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs Axio Assessment for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
Axio Assessment: Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks. built by Axio. Core capabilities include Unified cybersecurity assessment platform, Control gap identification, Security performance benchmarking..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. Axio Assessment differentiates with Unified cybersecurity assessment platform, Control gap identification, Security performance benchmarking.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. Axio Assessment is developed by Axio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and Axio Assessment serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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