AggressiveProxy is a free offensive security tool. Bastille-Linux is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.
Linux administrators managing compliance-sensitive infrastructure on thin budgets should deploy Bastille-Linux for its ability to systematically lock down systems and document every hardening decision for auditors. The tool automates configuration of NIST CSF Govern and Protect controls across kernel parameters, file permissions, and service exposure, reducing manual configuration drift. Skip it if your team lacks Linux expertise or expects a GUI; Bastille requires hands-on knowledge to interpret its recommendations and integrate outputs into your change management workflow.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
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Common questions about comparing AggressiveProxy vs Bastille-Linux for your offensive security needs.
AggressiveProxy: Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode..
Bastille-Linux: Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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