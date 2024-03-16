Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.

Axiom

Red teamers and penetration testers who need to spin up attack infrastructure fast will find Axiom's value in its pre-baked tool stacks and multi-cloud portability; you get from zero to operational lab in minutes instead of hours spent configuring instances. The free pricing and 4,281 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance, which matters when you're betting your engagement timeline on automation working. Skip this if you're looking for managed offense-as-a-service or want vendor hand-holding; Axiom is a framework you operate yourself, which demands infrastructure fluency but rewards you with complete control.