AggressiveProxy

Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.