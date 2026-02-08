Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. JIMI SOAR is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Teams automating incident response across security, IT, and DevOps without heavy coding will move fastest with JIMI SOAR, since its flow-based interface lets non-developers build complex playbooks that actually run across your fragmented tool stack. The free tier removes budget friction for proof-of-concept work, and the low-code philosophy means your SOC doesn't need to hire engineers to operationalize automation. Skip this if your organization needs a heavyweight SOAR that includes threat intelligence, case management, and forensic playbooks baked in; JIMI is deliberately focused on the orchestration layer, not the full incident lifecycle.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
JIMI is a flow-based orchestration automation platform that combines low-code and no-code capabilities for multi-team collaboration across IT, security, and development operations.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs JIMI SOAR for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
JIMI SOAR: JIMI is a flow-based orchestration automation platform that combines low-code and no-code capabilities for multi-team collaboration across IT, security, and development operations..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. JIMI SOAR is open-source with 170 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and JIMI SOAR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Key differences: Agentic SOC is Commercial while JIMI SOAR is Free, JIMI SOAR is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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