Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth. Teams automating incident response across security, IT, and DevOps without heavy coding will move fastest with JIMI SOAR, since its flow-based interface lets non-developers build complex playbooks that actually run across your fragmented tool stack. The free tier removes budget friction for proof-of-concept work, and the low-code philosophy means your SOC doesn't need to hire engineers to operationalize automation. Skip this if your organization needs a heavyweight SOAR that includes threat intelligence, case management, and forensic playbooks baked in; JIMI is deliberately focused on the orchestration layer, not the full incident lifecycle.