Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Gurucul AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage from multiple security sources, Autonomous investigation with evidence collection, Risk scoring and contextual enrichment..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.