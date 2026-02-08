Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Gurucul AI SOC Analyst is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Gurucul. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Security teams drowning in alert volume need Gurucul AI SOC Analyst to reclaim their analysts' time; it closes 60-70% of alerts autonomously through triage and investigation before humans ever see them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with NIST RS.MA and RS.MI coverage that actually executes response actions rather than just flagging threats. Skip this if your SOC is understaffed but already running lean alert fatigue or if you need deep SOAR customization; Gurucul prioritizes speed over flexibility, which means less tuning but less room to bend workflows to unusual processes.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Gurucul AI SOC Analyst for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Gurucul AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered autonomous SOC analyst for alert triage, investigation, and response. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage from multiple security sources, Autonomous investigation with evidence collection, Risk scoring and contextual enrichment..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Gurucul AI SOC Analyst differentiates with Automated alert triage from multiple security sources, Autonomous investigation with evidence collection, Risk scoring and contextual enrichment.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Gurucul AI SOC Analyst is developed by Gurucul. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Gurucul AI SOC Analyst serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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