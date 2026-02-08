Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Conifers CognitiveSOC: AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage. built by Conifers.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation using multi-model AI (LLM, SLM, ML, statistical and static analysis), Automated false positive closure and true positive escalation to SOC analysts, Institutional knowledge ingestion for contextual, organization-specific investigations..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.