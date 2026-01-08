7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Conifers CognitiveSOC: AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage. built by Conifers.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation using multi-model AI (LLM, SLM, ML, statistical and static analysis), Automated false positive closure and true positive escalation to SOC analysts, Institutional knowledge ingestion for contextual, organization-specific investigations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.